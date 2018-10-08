Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Held without FG attempt, knocks through four extra points
Dawson did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers, but the veteran did knock through each of his four extra point attempts.
The chances have come far and few between for Dawson who ranked 34th in the NFL in attempts entering Sunday's contest. It's good to see him without a miss following last week's two-miss performance, but Dawson's value has taken a hit due to his decreasing usage thus far in 2018.
