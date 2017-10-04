Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Hits all four field goals

Dawson connected on all four field goals during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory versus the 49ers.

In this field-goal fest, Dawson gained some redemption for missing exactly one FG in each of the Cardinals' first three games. He actually struck from the whole scope of distances -- 29, 43, 50 and 32 yards, in order -- with the final one doubling as the final points in regulation. After the 49ers' Robbie Gould concluded the first possession of overtime with a field goal with 2:24 remaining, it appeared Dawson would be given a chance to notch Arizona's second tie within the division in as many seasons, but Larry Fitzgerald ended the drama on a leaping 19-yard touchdown catch in the final minute to wrap up the win. On the year, Dawson is tied for 14th in points per game among kickers, despite working in conjunction with the 22nd-ranked scoring offense.