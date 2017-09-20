Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Hits game-winner
Dawson hit three of four field goals and an extra point in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over Indianapolis.
After hitting field goals of 27 and 40 yards earlier in the game, Dawson missed a 42-yarder as time expired in the fourth quarter that would have won the game. After a Jacoby Brissett pick, Dawson got another chance and ripped a 30-yard winner in overtime. The 19-year vet is four of six on field-goal tries to start the season.
