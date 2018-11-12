Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Kicks two extra points in loss
Dawson converted both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Dawson logged another accurate performance, and has not missed a kick since Week 4. Despite his reliability, the 41-year-old is not receiving the volume necessary to put up fantasy points. Dawson will see a favorable matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, and attempt to bounce back.
