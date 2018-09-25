Dawson connected on each of his two extra point attempts during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

The veteran was held without a kicking attempt in Weeks 2 and 3, so it's nice to see his leg still works following the dead period. The Cardinals offense has been a bit out of sorts which has affected Dawson's fantasy value. Maybe the switch to rookie signal caller Josh Rosen will change the status quo in the desert and help Dawson get some added chances.