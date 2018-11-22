Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Limited in practice Wednesday
Dawson (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dawson missed Sunday's loss to the Raiders due to a hip issue, and still appears to be progressing in his recovery. Though the 43-year-old's Week 12 status seems to be in question, the Cardinals' decision to release fellow kicker Matt McCrane earlier this week indicates that Dawson is expected to suit up against the Chargers.
