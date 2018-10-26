Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Listed as questionable
Dawson (hip) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
There's apparently some level of concern about Dawson missing the contest, as the Cardinals signed kicker Matthew McCrane to their practice squad Friday, per Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site. A promotion to the active roster before Sunday would suggest Dawson isn't on track to play. Whatever the case, there's little reason for fantasy owners to start a kicker attached to an offense playing this poorly.
