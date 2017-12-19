Dawson made field goals from 40, 35, 19, 34 and 32 yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins.

Dawson was the only Cardinal to score Sunday, marking the second straight game that's happened. While that reflects poorly on Arizona's offensive efficiency, Dawson's 15 points set a new season high. Thanks to a surge of 44 points over his last four outings, Dawson now sports an even 100 points this season.