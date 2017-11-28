Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Makes game-winning kick
Dawson converted all four of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try en route to 13 points in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.
Dawson's season-high outing was highlighted by a 57-yarder that clinched the Cardinals' victory with one second remaining. That make marked a career-long for the 42-year-old, sending him into next Sunday's meeting with the Rams on a high note.
