Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Makes three extra points

Dawson did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra points in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans.

Dawson has attempted more than one field goal in just one of his last six outings, limiting his production to mostly extra points. With a matchup against Jacksonville's top-ranked defense this Sunday, the 42-year-old's scoring opportunities figure to remain restricted.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories