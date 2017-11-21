Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Makes three extra points
Dawson did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra points in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Texans.
Dawson has attempted more than one field goal in just one of his last six outings, limiting his production to mostly extra points. With a matchup against Jacksonville's top-ranked defense this Sunday, the 42-year-old's scoring opportunities figure to remain restricted.
