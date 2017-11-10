Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Misses extra point Thursday
Dawson hit a 43-yard field goal Thursday against the Seahawks, but he missed one of two extra point attempts.
This was Dawson's first missed extra point of the season, and it's the third consecutive week he missed a kick of some sort, having missed field goals against the Rams and 49ers in the two previous contests. Dawson's miss isn't being held responsible for the Cardinals' loss, but if this performance keeps up, there's reason to worry about his long-term value.
