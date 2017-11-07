Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Misses kick against 49ers
Dawson converted two of his three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.
Dawson missed a 38-yarder on Arizona's opening drive, but later made good on back-to-back drives to start the fourth quarter. Having missed a field goal in all but two games thus far, Dawson sits on just 49 points through eight outings.
