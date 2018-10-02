Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Misses two field goals Sunday
Dawson went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts and two-for-two on extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
Dawson missed two field games in a game for the first time since December of 2016. The veteran pulled both a 50-yard and 45-yard attempt wide right. He'll look to bounce back Sunday against the 49ers.
