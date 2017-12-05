Dawson made a 54-yard field goal and had a 45-yard attempt blocked in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams. He also missed one of his two extra-point tries en route to just four points.

Dawson has now drilled a kick from 50-plus yards in back-to-back outings, but his misses Sunday left room for improvement. Besides his season-high 13 points in Week 11, Dawson has gone for fewer than five points in three of Arizona's last four games.