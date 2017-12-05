Dawson made a 54-yard field goal and had a 45-yard attempt blocked in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams. He also missed one of his two extra-point tries en route to just four points.

Dawson has now drilled a kick from 50-plus yards in back-to-back outings, but his misses Sunday left room for improvement. Besides his season-high 13 points in Week 11, Dawson has gone for fewer than five points in three of Arizona's last four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories