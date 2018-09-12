Dawson did not attempt a field goal or an extra point in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.

Dawson fell victim to the Cardinals offense struggling to move the ball. When the team finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter, the lopsided scoreline forced them to try a two-point conversion instead of trotting Dawson out for an extra point. The veteran will hope to be more involved this Sunday versus the Rams.

