Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Notches five points
Dawson made his only field-goal attempt and both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.
Dawson converted from 26 yards on his lone field-goal effort. The 43-year-old is only averaging two points per game amid Arizona's rough offensive start to the season.
