Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Perfect despite hip injury
Dawson converted his only field-goal and made his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.
Dawson has now made four of six field-goal attempts in 2018, and remains perfect on extra point tries with 12 converted. Despite his accuracy, the 41-year-old remains off the fantasy radar due to low volume in Arizona's middling offense. He'll look to bounce back after a Week 9 bye.
