Dawson (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The limited work was a positive step for Dawson, who has been nursing the hip issue since Week 8 and was held out of Wednesday's practice session because of it. The injury has yet to force an absence this season, and with the Cardinals having yet to add another kicker to the roster, the current expectation is that Dawson will be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

More News
Our Latest Stories