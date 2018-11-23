Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Questionable for Sunday
Dawson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
During media availability Friday, coach Steve Wilks told Urban that Dawson is "fine" and "will kick" this weekend. However, Dawson's listing indicates there's a sliver of doubt regarding his ability to play through a right hip injury. The decision on whether he'll suit up will emerge approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff. There's no other kicker on the Cardinals' 53-man roster, but Zane Gonzalez is member of the practice squad.
