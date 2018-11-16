Dawson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against Oakland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dawson has been dealing with the hip injury since Week 8, although he has recent. Kicker Matthew McCrane -- who the Cardinals at one point had on their practice squad -- was brought in for a workout, and it would be a worrying sign for Dawson if he were to be officially signed.

