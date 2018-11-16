Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Questionable for Sunday
Dawson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against Oakland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dawson has been dealing with the hip injury since Week 8, although he has recent. Kicker Matthew McCrane -- who the Cardinals at one point had on their practice squad -- was brought in for a workout, and it would be a worrying sign for Dawson if he were to be officially signed.
More News
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Puts in limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Kicks two extra points in loss•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Perfect despite hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Active Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Trending up for Sunday•
