Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Racks up 119 points in 2017
Dawson nailed 32 of 40 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point tries during the 2017 season.
The Cardinals lost TD machine David Johnson (wrist) in Week 1, barely fielded a serviceable receiving corps behind Larry Fitzgerald and only had Carson Palmer under center for seven games this season. Such a hurricane of hits to the offense would seem to impact a scoring offense negatively, and indeed Arizona ranked 25th in the NFL with 18.4 points per game. Nonetheless, Dawson, who dealt with accuracy issues at times, posted the third-most points (119) in a given season in his 19-year career. If the Cardinals keep Dawson around in his age-43 campaign, he'll be owed $3.5 million in 2018.
