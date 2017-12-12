Dawson made field goals from 47, 23, 32 and 35 yards but missed a 40-yard attempt in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans.

Dawson's involvement was limited to field-goal tries, but the veteran still did fairly well for him, posting his fourth double-digit performance of the season. Although he missed a kick in the process, Dawson was the only Cardinal to score in Sunday's victory.