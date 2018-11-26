Dawson (hip) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 20-year veteran has been dealing with an undisclosed hip injury that may have played a role in Dawson's missed field goal during Sunday's game against the Chargers. Taking his place on the roster is Zane Gonzalez, who converted two of five field goals in two games with the Browns to start the year. Set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, the 43-year-old Dawson isn't guaranteed to continue to his professional career in 2019.