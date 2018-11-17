The Cardinals signed kicker Matthew McCrane on Saturday, shedding doubt on Dawson's (hip) status for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dawson has been battling the hip issue since Week 8 and is listed as questionable after being unable to practice this week. The signing of McCrane indicates the Cardinals aren't confident in Dawson's availability for Sunday's game, although the 43-year-old has yet to have any downgrade to his official designation.