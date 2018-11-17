Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Status for Sunday uncertain
The Cardinals signed kicker Matthew McCrane on Saturday, shedding doubt on Dawson's (hip) status for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dawson has been battling the hip issue since Week 8 and is listed as questionable after being unable to practice this week. The signing of McCrane indicates the Cardinals aren't confident in Dawson's availability for Sunday's game, although the 43-year-old has yet to have any downgrade to his official designation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Puts in limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Kicks two extra points in loss•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Perfect despite hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Active Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...