Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Succeeds on all six kicks

Dawson nailed all five extra-point attempts and his only field-goal try during Sunday's 38-33 victory against the Buccaneers

Through two-plus seasons, Dawson has had no trouble with the longer PAT, missing just two of them, including none of his eleven chances this year. Field goals have been another story, though. After missing one in each of his first three contests as a Cardinal, he's righted the ship with just one misfire (a blocked 51-yarder in Week 5) on six attempts over the last trio of outings. Nevertheless, he ranks only 23rd in scoring (6.8 points per game) among kickers with at least five appearances, likely due to Arizona's status as the 20th-most potent offense (19.8 points per game) of the current campaign.