Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Tallies four points
Dawson converted his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.
Dawson got off to a solid start with a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, but the Cardinals offense found little breathing room most of the evening. The 43-year-old has made three of five field-goal attempts and all 11 extra points through the first seven games as his scoring opportunities remain minimal with Arizona's struggling offense.
