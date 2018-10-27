Cardinals' Phil Dawson: Trending up for Sunday
Dawson (hip) is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals signed kicker Matthew McCrane to the practice squad Friday, but opted not to signed him to the 53-man roster prior to Saturday's transaction deadline. The veteran kicker is still officially considered questionable, but appears to be on track to play against San Francisco.
