Wheeler is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wheeler signed with the Cardinals on Thursday and is fighting to earn a role as a backup linebacker. His day-to-day status likely indicates the injury isn't overly serious and shouldn't be expected to hinder him longterm.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories