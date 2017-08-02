Cardinals' Philip Wheeler: Missing time with injury
Wheeler is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wheeler signed with the Cardinals on Thursday and is fighting to earn a role as a backup linebacker. His day-to-day status likely indicates the injury isn't overly serious and shouldn't be expected to hinder him longterm.
