The Cardinals re-signed Wheeler on Monday, Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Wheeler dealt with a foot injury throughout training camp, but still made it through to the 53-man roster. However, the team let him go prior to their Week 1 game against the Lions. They appear to have had second thoughts, as Wheeler is now back with the team. He figures to provide depth at linebacker.

