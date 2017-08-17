Cardinals' Philip Wheeler: Sidelined another week
Wheeler (foot) is expected to miss another week, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Wheeler suffered the foot injury early in camp and has yet to fully recover from the issue. When healthy, the veteran inside linebacker figures to rejoin a group that's temporarily without Deone Bucannon (ankle), opening up some preseason reps with the first-team defense. In the meantime, rookie first-round pick Haason Reddick will likely receive most of those opportunities.
