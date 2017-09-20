Cardinals' Philip Wheeler: Signs on with Cards again
Wheeler signed a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
For those keeping track at home, this is Wheeler's second signing with the Cardinals in 10 days -- his third since July. The roster opening came as a result of tight end Jim Dray's release Tuesday. Expect Wheeler to play in a special teams role with situational defensive snaps.
