Wheeler signed with Arizona on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 32-year-old veteran only recorded 22 tackles in 16 games last season, so expect a limited role out of him in 2017. His veteran experience will be beneficial to the Cardinals, yet he likely won't receive enough snaps at inside linebacker to become fantasy relevant.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories