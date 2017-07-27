Cardinals' Philip Wheeler: Signs with Arizona
Wheeler signed with Arizona on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 32-year-old veteran only recorded 22 tackles in 16 games last season, so expect a limited role out of him in 2017. His veteran experience will be beneficial to the Cardinals, yet he likely won't receive enough snaps at inside linebacker to become fantasy relevant.
