Taumoepenu (hamstring) has reverted to the Cardinals' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Taumoepenu was originally waived/injured by the club, but ended up going unclaimed. His only options now are to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines or work to reach an injury settlement once his health allows it.

