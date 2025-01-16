Watkins signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Watkins spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Eagles, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite signing a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Steelers this past March, Watkins wasn't able to earn a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. He signed with the Steelers' practice squad in late August, but was not elevated to the active roster during the regular season or the playoffs. Watkins will be a part of the Cardinals' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12, and he'll participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a spot on Arizona's 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.