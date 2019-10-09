Wilson agreed to a contract with Arizona on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wilson was unable to make Jacksonville's roster out of camp, and has yet to appear in a game this season. In 2018, however, the 27-year-old suited up in all 16 games for the Rams and made 35 tackles. It's likely that Wilson won't see a large role in the defense during the season, but could be a special teams contributor.

