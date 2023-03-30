The Cardinals and Fenton agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

A sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2019, Fenton earned a Super Bowl ring as a rookie and spent the next two-plus seasons as a regular cornerback with K.C.'s defense. However, the team dealt him to the Falcons at the trade deadline last November, and he made just two appearances with his new squad, finishing with 28 tackles and two pass defenses in seven games. Upon joining the Cardinals, Fenton likely will compete with Antonio Hamilton for a starting spot opposite Marco Wilson (neck), barring further additions to the secondary.