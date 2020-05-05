Play

Cardinals' Rashad Medaris: Teaming up with Cards

Medaris signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

In three seasons at Cincinnati, he put up a 57-887-5 line, ending his collegiate career with a healthy 15.6 yards per catch. With no return ability evident on his resume, he may have his work cut out for him to make Arizona's 53-man roster in the fall.

