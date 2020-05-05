Cardinals' Rashad Medaris: Teaming up with Cards
Medaris signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
In three seasons at Cincinnati, he put up a 57-887-5 line, ending his collegiate career with a healthy 15.6 yards per catch. With no return ability evident on his resume, he may have his work cut out for him to make Arizona's 53-man roster in the fall.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, including where the rookies went and how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Chark
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2020 Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
5/1 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew provides their favorite mid-round picks before answering mailbag questions, including...
-
Dynasty top 150 rankings, trade values
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...