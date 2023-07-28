Lawrence, who was placed on injured reserve in October with a shoulder injury, was participating in training camp practice Thursday, Jess Root of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lawrence recorded 10 tackles and a forced fumble in five games with the Cardinals last season before going down with a shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Seahawks. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the rest of the 2022 season. Now that he's healthy, Lawrence is competing for a starting role on the defensive line alongside Leki Fotu and Jonathan Ledbetter.