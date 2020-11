Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Lawrence (calf) doesn't have as good a chance to come off IR this week as Zach Allen (ankle), Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals designated Lawrence for return to practice Nov. 11, but it looks like his best chance to earn full activation from IR will come Dec. 6 against the Rams. When available, Lawrence stands to provide depth along the interior defensive line.