Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Lawrence recorded one tackle before going down with a shoulder injury during the first quarter, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. With the 24-year-old nose tackle sidelined, expect Leki Fotu to see increased usage Thursday.
