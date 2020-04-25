Play

Cardinals' Rashard Lawrence: Heading to Arizona

The Cardinals selected Lawrence in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

The Cardinals continue to improve their defense in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding the LSU defensive lineman. A gritty, hard-nosed bull rusher, the Louisiana native was one of the true leaders on defense for the defending national champions, and he should provide an excellent rotational body, at least early in his career.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW