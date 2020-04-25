Cardinals' Rashard Lawrence: Heading to Arizona
The Cardinals selected Lawrence in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 131st overall.
The Cardinals continue to improve their defense in the 2020 NFL Draft, adding the LSU defensive lineman. A gritty, hard-nosed bull rusher, the Louisiana native was one of the true leaders on defense for the defending national champions, and he should provide an excellent rotational body, at least early in his career.
