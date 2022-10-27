The Cardinals placed Lawrence (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Lawrence's placement on IR opens up a spot on the active roster for Rodrigo Blankenship, who had been on the practice squad. The 24-year-old nose tackle suffered a shoulder injury Week 7 versus the Saints, and his absence from the practice report was due to being placed on IR, rather than having returned to health. He will have to miss a minimum of four weeks.
