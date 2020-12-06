Lawrence (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Lawrence was activated off injured reserve this week but isn't quite ready for game action. Trevon Coley and Domata Peko will continue to handle the reps at nose tackle for Arizona.
