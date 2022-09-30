Lawrence (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Lawrence will miss some time after suffering a hand injury during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams that required surgery. It's unclear when he'll be available or if he'll land on IR, but in the meantime, Leki Fotu is expected to take over as the Cardinals' primary nose tackle.
