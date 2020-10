The Cardinals placed Lawrence (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Lawrence was already ruled out for this Monday's game versus the Cowboys, and now he won't be eligible to return until Week 9 against the Bills. However, the rookie fourth-rounder doesn't have a clear timeline to return. Corey Peters will continue starting at nose tackle, and Angelo Blackson or Leki Fotu may need to slide over from defensive end to add depth behind Peters.