Lawrence (hand) will not play in Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Lawrence suffered a hand injury during Week 3's matchup against the Rams that required surgery. The third-year defensive lineman will need more time to recover, but Leki Fotu is expected to serve as the team's primary nose tackle. Fotu's logged four tackles through his four games during the 2022 campaign.