Lawrence (hand) was ruled active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Lawrence is available for the first time since undergoing hand surgery Sept. 26. The 24-year-old recorded four tackles and one forced fumble while playing 74 of his 82 total snaps on defense over the first three games of the season, and he should start at nose tackle against Seattle.
