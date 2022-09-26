Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Lawrence underwent hand surgery that will force him to miss some time, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawrence suffered a hand injury during Sunday's loss to the Rams, and this issue apparently required a follow-up procedure Monday. The third-year defensive lineman recorded four tackles while playing 74 defensive snaps over the Cardinals' first three games. With Lawrence now sidelined for an unspecified period of time, Leki Fotu, who has tallied four tackles over 69 defensive snaps and 19 special-teams snaps this season, will serve as the Cardinals' primary nose tackle.