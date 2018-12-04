Cardinals' Rees Odhiambo: Signs with Arizona
Odhiambo was signed by the Cardinals on Tuesday off the Colts' practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The former third-round pick of the Seahawks was recently waived by Atlanta on Nov. 12, and finally found a new team Tuesday. Odhiambo will likely assume a depth offensive line role for the Cardinals going forward.
