Virgil failed to reel in either of his targets during Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory against Dallas.

Virgil played a season-high 38 offensive snaps, but he went without a reception for the third straight week. The Cardinals placed Kendrick Bourne (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday after the wide receiver fractured his right tibia in Week 8, so more opportunities could come Virgil's way moving forward. Regardless of an increase in workload, the team's Week 9 matchup versus Seattle will be a challenging one for the 22-year-old.